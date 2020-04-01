Malfregeot family provides personal protective to first responders

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With a shortage of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, many first responders are struggling with not having enough protective gear, such as gloves and gowns.

The Malfregeot family in Clarksburg joined together to make make a large donation of protective gloves in the parking lot of the Clarksburg City Building. Family members said the donation was made in honor of the late Marcel Senior and Rose Malfregeot.

Clarksburg Fire Chief Rick Scott explained that throughout the last several weeks the PPE for COVID-19 has been extremely hard to come by.

“I was able to secure 6,000 gloves or 3,000 pairs. And we just thought that we would head the call of city and the county,” said Jim Malfregeot.

Jim stated that people need to unite as a city, a county and a nation because they feel the issues of COVID-19 is becoming very serious in the United States, as more deaths are being reported daily. They also expressed that it is an unprecedented situation, one that the country has not experienced since the Spanish Flu in the early 1900’s.

“These people put their lives on the line every day, and now more so than ever because of this Coronavirus,” said Jim. “We just thought as a family this is something that we wanted to do, and we’re able to do it. So, hopefully other cooperations, businesses or families will heed the call and help out anyway they can to. But we need to all stay home, we need to quarantine ourselves and we’ll get through this.”

The donation of gloves was made to Clarksburg City Police, Harrison County Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department. First responders who were present at the donation stated that they were very appreciative of the donation made by the Malfregeot family.

“We are doing our absolute best, Clarksburg Fire and Police, and the other emergency agencies to keep our responders safe, and so far we have had enough. So, keep doing what your suppose to do stay six feet away, just be very cautious on why you call 911,” said Rick Scott, Fire Chief for the City of Clarksburg.

First responders said that when residents call 911, dispatchers will be asking extra questions to see if you have symptoms of COVID-19 so that information can be relayed back to emergency personnel.

“The N95 have been very hard to get the last couple of weeks. You know, now we have limited amounts coming in and some, we’ve got some from the state about 40 or 50. And some people have donated them N95’s that they’ve had laying around. We’ve had dentist office donate us gowns,” Chief Scott explained. “Again gowns are extremely hard to get. So, if any dentist office has them laying around obviously they are not open and once that supply becomes available we’ll try to replace them.”

Emergency responders said having PPE such as gloves and gowns, is important for their protection, as first responders in Harrison County only have a limited supply. Currently the Clarksburg Fire Department has kits on all their units. All emergency services are in full operation to provide care and protection of the citizens.