Many American shoppers afraid to shop at grocery stores during coronavirus pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Coronavirus has affected nearly every aspect of people’s lives, including where and when they shop for food and groceries.

C+R Research recently examined the ways Americans have changed their grocery shopping habits during COVID-19 by surveying 2,000 consumers.

Here are some of the results of that survey:

  • 60% of American shoppers are now fearful to shop at a grocery store, and 73% are shopping less at physical grocery stores. 
  • Grocery delivery has increased 3.5 times during Covid-19 where in-store shopping has decreased dramatically. Consumers on average took 2.3 weekly trips to the grocery store before COVID-19 and now average only 1 trip per week.
  • 88% of consumers are unable to find certain items they normally buy, and 89% believe stores should place limits on items.
  • The average weekly grocery spending before COVID-19 was $159. The average weekly grocery spending since COVID-19 is $184.
  • 50% of consumers have witnessed price gouging, and 48% report paying more for certain items.

