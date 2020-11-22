Many seniors to remain in isolation during holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The pandemic has hit seniors the hardest, and with the holidays around the corner, many in nursing homes will miss out on seeing their loved ones as they remain in isolation.

During this time at Meadowbrook Acres, many of their residents would be picked up to spend the holidays with family.

That’s not happening this year, so the nursing home has made a few adjustments to allow families to still visit their loved ones without direct contact.

“It makes it difficult knowing that I’m so close but I can’t put my arms around her and say ‘hey mom I love you,'” said Vicky who had just finished dropping off some homemade peanut brittle and Hard Rocks candy for her mother.

“She just lets us know if there’s something that she wants like you know her pop or some animal crackers.”

Deliveries like these are currently her only way of comforting her mother, whom she can’t visit in-person at the moment.

“She had COVID, so you know we were really stressed about that but thank God with prayers she managed to survive that,” she said.

Meadowbrook Acres nursing home is one of several facilities in West Virginia hit by COVID-19 outbreaks earlier this year.

Now that it’s over staff members are trying to keep their 50 residents as safe as possible during the holidays.

“You know we’re hearing of family gatherings where five, six people didn’t know they had the virus,” said Pamela Neil, who has worked at Meadowbrook Acres as the activity coordinator for 30 years.

Neil says they’re allowing window visitations, and they’ve built a special platform where residents can see family members on the patio.

Their nursing staff is also helping them connect through FaceTime.

“We get phone calls daily, ‘Hey is there any way someone can FaceTime me with my grandmother?'” said Neil.

Because they’ll tell you if it’s tough for us it’s even tougher on seniors and their families.

The nursing home like many others welcomes greeting cards, pick-me-up notes, carolers, and any other gift from the public that could help make their holidays brighter this year.