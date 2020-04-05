Maple Lake resident lift spirits of neighbors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – One Maple Lake couple was caught spreading cheer throughout their community by bringing joy through music as a way to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The music started as a way to celebrate Ed Morrison’s wife’s 70th birthday after their couple’s cruise was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Follwoing his first musical performance last weekend, neighbors in the Maple Lake community contacted Morrison and asked him to continue his outdoor performances on Saturday evenings for the community to enjoy.

“It’s a small community. We have a gang full of little kids out here. We had a turnover in people; a lot of the older people have left and the younger people are here, and it’s kind of neat to give them something to do and carry on a few traditions of the lake,” said Morrison.

Many residents stopped by to enjoy Morrison’s music as they made their way around the community.

“Well that’s just it, I mean you can lose yourself for a couple hours, you can text me and I can play your song whatever you want to do, and we’ll play anything. You know, it’s just things we throw out, and it’s just something light. And the people here love to get out and walk and they can still keep their distance from each other and it’s just a real nice thing,” said Morrison.

Also, Morrison stated he will continue playing the music for the neighbors on Saturday as long as they want him to.