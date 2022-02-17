FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Health Department is seeing a decrease in COVID cases and deaths in the county which has prompted some to reduce their mask mandates.

Fairmont State University social distancing sign (WBOY Image)

Fairmont State University announced it will only require masks to be worn in classrooms starting Monday, Feb. 21. Students and staff will not have to wear masks outside, in residence halls or in offices.

Mask requirements are the same for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The university said in an email to students and staff that the decision was made after consulting the Marion County Health Department and after reviewing CDC guidelines.

“When you look at residence halls, they typically … (students) don’t congregate in communal settings, so if we pass, were going to pass somebody in the halls, were not going to have 15 minutes of close contact within six feet. So, we took that into consideration,” said Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department Administrator.

Additionally, the decision was made because the risk of contracting COVID from someone when outdoors is low.

“As the weather warms up, we should have a little bit less humidity initially which will help with the aerosolizing of it. So, when we look at all of those factors as long as we continue to trend in the right direction, then we can, I think, safely reduce some of our mandates and still decrease the risk of transmission,” White said.

While the cases, deaths and hospitalizations are low in Marion County, decreasing the mask mandate still comes with a risk of a potential uptick in cases in the future.

Marion County Health Department (WBOY Image)

“We know procedure; masks, surgical masks, they decrease the risk of transmission by 65%. We decrease that risk of transmission by 85% with the N95 (mask), so we know masks do work. So, when we start reducing some of our preventive measures, there’s always going to be a risk that we would have additional cases,” White said.

The Marion County Health Department is still suggesting people wear masks in any crowded or congregated settings.

White said vaccination rates in the county are still not as high as the department wants them to be. They offer walk-in vaccinations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3p.m at the health department and at their Locust Avenue location.