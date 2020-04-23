Marion County continues to provide food for its students during the governor’s stay at home order

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Several school buses lined up in front of North Marion High School Wednesday morning. Each bus was packed with food to supply students with five days worth of breakfast and lunch items including milk.

The buses then delivered the meals to the students and their families at their bus stops throughout the county. Superintendent Randall Farley helped organize the program and loaded boxes on the buses.

“We’re happy to provide the service and we want to make sure kids get fed. If anybody is out there who hasn’t joined up to ask for the meals, who would like to have them, please contact us and we’d be glad to add them to the list and try to make sure that they have food.”

Marion County is serving nearly 1,900 students, 10 meals a week. Marion County students can register to get the food program at the Marion County Board of Education Website.