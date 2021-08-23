Marion County Covid cases rise, Health Department officials recommend everyone to mask up

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. Health department officials said they believe the spike is because people got “Covid fatigued” and started to let their guards down sooner than they should have.

“The weeks coming up we anticipate additional cases throughout the week so unfortunately we’re trending in the wrong direction,” Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department administrator said. “I think it’s time to stop and reevaluated what we did and just continue to do what we know that works.”

White said the spike is a mix of regular Covid and delta variant Covid cases. The biggest difference between the two is their transmission rates. Officials with the health department said the transmission rate of regular Covid is one to two and with the delta variant it’s one to six.

“If you’re really concerned the do the right thing. Get the vaccine, wear a mask social distance, do the things that we know work,” White said.

The spike even caused some to cancel their events or revert to old Covid guidelines.

Marion County School officials announced since the county is in the orange category of the DHHR map, and trending toward red, they will have a mask mandate for the entire first semester.

Marion County school buses

“We’re hopeful that we can lift that mandate prior to the end of the first semester but we want to do everything that we possibly can to make sure that our staff and our students are protected as much as we can do and we believe that mask mandate will assist further in that,” Marion County Schools Superintendent, Donna Hage said.

“I’m absolutely, firmly convinced that if everyone will do the right things, we’ll be able to have a complete full school year with in-person learning and not have to worry about considering in person options,” White said. “If all of us will do the right thing, even if it’s a difficult choice, just do the right thing, we should see a leveling of cases and deaths. And if we do those things then I don’t know why we can’t have more events and have it safely. So, the value of the vaccinations is hopefully we’ll reach heard immunity.”

White is recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status wear a mask indoors or in crowded places. He is also still encouraging everyone to get their vaccine. To find a vaccine clinic near you visit here.