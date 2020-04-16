Marion County Family Resource Network bringing community together despite COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and the Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) is doing their part to bring awareness, despite social distancing.

The FRN is trying to challenge families to stay close, even though they are stuck at home. One way they are doing so is challenging families to work together on different projects.

Frank Jarman, Director at Marion County FRN said that the organization is working hard to create new ideas that not only keep families close, but keep them happy while stuck in their houses.

“We did a challenge where we had them try to build something together. We did a video challenge trying to get people to cook healthy foods together, make music together, and that’s been very positive,” said Jarman. “We’ve been able to send out some prizes to people that participate in that, and that seems the lighten the load a little bit.”

These challenges to get the community involved is also a way they are trying to bring awareness to Child Abuse Awareness Month, from inside their homes.

Posting videos and photos to Facebook promoting positivity, is another way that the organization is keeping everyone in the community close.

The Marion county FRN is still providing the community with the proper resources to meet their needs, especially during these difficult times. Those who are looking for assistance, or need to be pointed in the right direction, call a local family resource network or click here to be taken to a website to find the closest to them.