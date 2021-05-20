Marion County Health Department Mobile Clinic visits schools

RACHEL, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department is continuing its efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible.

On Thursday, the Marion County Health Departments Mobile Clinic went to North Marion High School, and three other schools, to vaccinate students. Officials with the health department said they were able to vaccinate more than 30 students.

“It’s very important,” Meagan Payne, Marion County Health Department interim nursing director, said. “As we know, summer’s coming up, they’re going to be out with friends, going to the pool, traveling, doing all those, so we want to protect them as much as possible.”

The mobile clinic is the latest effort from the health department to make getting a vaccine easier.

“Transportation is always going to be a barrier in healthcare,” Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department administrator, said. “So, by us bringing service to the school and to the students, it’s as least disruptive as possible, and we make it accessible for them to get the vaccine. So, the value is that when friends see friends getting vaccinated, then they have a tendency to say, “Okay, if you did it, I’ll do it, as well.’ So, our goal is that when that happens, we’ll have more participation within the students.”

North Marion High School student getting vaccinated

As of May 19, 41% of Marion County residents have had the first shot of the vaccine, and 31% are fully vaccinated. Less than 1% of residents who have gotten their shots have had a severe reaction.

Students who got their first shot at school will be getting the second shot at the Marion County Health Department’s office during summer break. To find a vaccination site, click here.