Marion County Health Department to hold free coronavirus testing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department will offer free community coronavirus testing.

Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White has announced the health department will be doing expanded testing. According to a press release, White sent his request to the state early last week and received approval on Monday to perform the testing at no cost to anyone who desires to be tested, whether symptomatic or not.

According to White, the dates, times and location of the testing will be announced soon. Some details still need to be worked out, such as securing the appropriate number of test kits, location approval, etc., the release explains.

White said this will be the first and only health department in the state to offer such testing. By expanding testing, White said they should be able to determine the prevalence of community spread if several individuals seek the test.

The test is a short nasal swab that is easy to administer, and it is not painful or uncomfortable, White explained.

The goal is to test anyone who wants to be tested without any barriers, the release states.

“By reducing the barriers to testing we can assure more people will be tested,” said White.