Marion County Par Mar temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus; store reopens after disinfecting procedure

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – A Par Mar location in Marion County temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, but has since reopened.

According to a press release from Par Mar, store #35 and A&W Restaurant #9935, located at 2204 Pleasant Valley Road in Pleasant Valley, temporarily closed.

Par Mar said it was notified July 1 that an employee of that store, which is inside a BP gas station, tested positive for COVID-19.

Par Mar said it closed the store and the restaurant, and the entire building and fuel pumps were professionally cleaned and disinfected. The Par Mar store reopened July 2 with employees from other stores in the area.

The last date the affected employee worked at the location was June 29, the release states. The company is working with other employees who had close contact with this employee. It said all employees who work at this location will be paid during their quarantine.

In accordance with ongoing protocols, the company said it will continue to conduct daily cleaning and disinfecting. Par Mar Stores is following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.