Marion County school officials decide on mask mandate

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County school officials are prepared for any possible scenario when heading back to school.

On Monday night, the Marion County Board of Education announced that if the county goes into the orange phase on the DHHR map, then they will impose a mask mandate in schools.

Marion County Board of Education

In Tuesday’s latest numbers from the DHHR, Marion County has 4,963 cases, putting it in the gold color. That means they have 10 to 14.9 new cases per 100,00 people. If the county gets to orange, or 15-24.9 cases per 100,000 people, officials will require staff and students, K-12, to wear a mask in school.

“It’s a difficult decision across the nation,” said Donn Hage, Marion County Schools superintendent. “That’s something that’s not just unique to Marion County. It’s not just unique to West Virginia and many have personal opinions and political opinions about this, but Marion County Schools is taking this from the approach of we’re working closely with our health department and the medical expertise that comes from there in making this local decision for that. So, we will continue to spread information and awareness about the benefits and the options that are out there because our goal is that our students are back to school five days a week receiving face to face instruction. And we believe that we will see that through preventative strategies such as recommending wearing masks then hopefully we will not reach the level where we have to mandate that.”

If the county does go into orange and have a mask mandate, Hage said that if the cases go back down after a mask mandate has been instated, then they will return to just a mask recommendation.