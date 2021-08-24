Marion County Schools officials announce COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County kids headed back to school on Tuesday and school officials released their quarantine guidelines for the year.

The Marion County Schools 2021-22 quarantine guidelines summary document states:

“In the K–12 indoor classroom setting, a quarantine excludes students who were within 3 to 6 feet of an infected student if both the infected student and the exposed student(s) correctly and consistently wore well-fitting masks the entire time.”

That means, students will not be considered in close contact with another student that tested positive for covid or have to quarantine if they consistently wore their mask around them.

If the student did not wear their mask consistently and is considered in close contact and exposed to a positive case, they may have to quarantine. The summary document also states if the close contact student or staff is vaccinated with no symptoms, then they won’t have to quarantine.

If a student is exposed to a positive case they will have to quarantine if they are:

A vaccinated student, was in close contact and shows symptoms (10-day quarantine from when their symptoms started)

An unvaccinated student or staff member, was in close contact and was within 3 feet of the positive case (10-day quarantine from their last close contact day)

An unvaccinated staff member, was in close contact and within 6 feet of a positive case (10-day quarantine from their last close contact day)

If a student was in close contact and is unvaccinated and within 3 to 5 feet there are two options.

If both students test positive and were wearing mask properly then they won’t have to quarantine.

If either was exposed and not wearing masks properly, they must quarantine for 10 days from their last close contact.

Marion County Schools quarantine guidelines table

Anyone subject to quarantine must complete all 10 days and will not have the option to test out.

Quarantine guidelines are for all Marion County public school students and staff and are subject to change at any time per CDC guidance.

The full Marion County Schools 2021-22 quarantine guidelines summary document can be found here.