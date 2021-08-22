Marion County Schools to extend mask mandate through the end of the semester

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools have extended their mask mandate through the rest of the semester.

According to Superintendent Donna Hage, the school extended its mask mandate in consultation with the Marion County Health Department.

“On Friday, I spoke to Lloyd White over at the health department, and he indicated that our numbers were trending up,” said Hage.

As of Friday, Marion County’s infection rate was in the red for the DHHR’s infection rate.

“We had let our families know previously that if we were in orange, we would put in place a mask mandate based upon our numbers trending up at this time,” said Hage.

Masks will now be required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

The schools will reassess the need for the mandate throughout the year, and hope to lift it when local cases drop low enough.

