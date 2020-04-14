Marion County to offer public “port-a-potties” for homeless population in the area

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Several organizations in Marion County worked together to provide a public restroom for their homeless population because public facilities are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Marion County community, Marion County Homeless Coalition and United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties have brought three port-a-potties to downtown Fairmont.

Since public facilities closed, some of the population haven’t had a secure place to go to, and these organizations thought it was only right to provide this to them during this time.

“Just because a pandemic is happening doesn’t mean that basic human functions stop,” said United Way Community Impact Coordinator, Emily Swain. “For us the reward certainly outweighs the risk of any of the potential problem.”

The bathroom facilities will be sanitized weekly by Morgan Septic, and will be open 24/7. This will allow those who don’t have access to restrooms, a place to use every day to continue practicing personal hygiene.

This was especially important to the Marion County Homeless Coalition because given the worldwide health crisis, this went hand in hand with practicing hygiene.

“I mean were all at the point where we have no option but to keep moving forward. We see it, certainly, as a better option than, folks utilizing spaces that are not meant for those types of activities,” said Swain.

These public restrooms are temporary, for as long as public facility remain close due to COVID-19 and are located on Adam St., one block down from the Union Mission.