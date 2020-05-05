Marion Health Department requests to remain ‘hot spot’ county

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Marion County is remaining a “hot spot” county for COVID-19 at the request of the county’s health department.

According to Director of Marion County Health Department Lloyd White, his office requested that Gov. Jim Justice allow Marion County to retain its “hot spot” classification for three reasons:

1: In cooperation with the Monongalia and Harrison County health departments, White said that being in between two other “hot spot” counties would lead to an increased risk of exposure to Marion County’s residents if it were to lower restrictions for the number of people allowed to congregate, as well as other regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

2: Counties labelled as “hot spots” are able to receive more assistance from state entities to help in testing and containing COVID-19, including aid from the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia National Guard.

3: As a “hot spot” county, businesses in the area are required to allow employees who can work from home to do so if possible, this also helps to prevent further contagion while still allowing businesses to operate at as close to full capacity as they can.

White also wanted to stress that the decision to remain on the “hot spot” list was not one made to restrict business, but his office felt as though it was important to keep the restrictions in order to keep Marion County’s residents as safe as possible.

Gov. Justice announced Monday that in addition to Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties, Berkeley and Jefferson counties will remain as “hotspot” counties.