Marshall University to move more classes online for the fall semester

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University will be moving more fall courses to online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Jerome Gilbert informed Marshall faculty, staff and students Wednesday, July 29, of the change.

“This transition will allow us to continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in our community, further reduce density inside our classroom facilities, and preserve, as much as possible, the important on-campus experience for our freshmen. It also will give us the best possible chance to move forward safely, while providing a quality educational experience and flexibility for all our students. The Virtual mode of instruction we will provide is different than the strictly online options many universities are moving to, and we believe it gives our students a distinct advantage.” Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert

Online class sessions are streamed live through the university’s learning management system Blackboard, with instructors broadcasting lectures and leading classroom discussions at the specified class meeting day and time. Sessions are recorded so students who do not have reliable access to broadband or other technical difficulties can watch the class at another time.