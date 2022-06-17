CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The COVID numbers for West Virginia were not updated on Friday due to the state observing Juneteenth, so the COVID numbers for the state remain the same as Thursday. Mask recommendations for the state, however, have been updated by the CDC.

As of the CDC’s county-by-county update last week, 21 counties were in the red category in West Virginia, meaning they were under mask-recommendation. This week, only 13 counties have that recommendation. The following counties are now recommended to wear masks:

CDC mask recommendation map as of June 16 (Screenshot: CDC)

Harrison County

Lewis County

Upshur County

Gilmer County

Braxton County

Calhoun County

Roane County

Nicholas County

Cabell County

Wayne County

Lincoln County

Boone County

Raleigh County

Logan County

According to the dashboard, 1,134,409 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 980,832 or 54.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 511,409 boost doses have been administered. Officials announced that vaccines will be available for children under 5 in the U.S. as early as next week.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.