Masks 4 WV program uniting people during a time of social distancing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With several West Virginia counties participating in the Masks 4 WV program through the United Way, PPE equipment is being sent to people who need it everywhere.

Community members make safety masks at home and then donate them to designated drop off locations where they are then sent to workers who are in need of them.

While they are helping those on the front lines stay safe, they are also helping those at home join together while also keeping their distance as suggested by the governor and the Center for Disease Control.

“We’re practicing social distancing, but it’s just really amazing how we’re able to come together and provide a resource like this without all that interaction that we would normally think we would need,” said Brad Riffee with the United Way of Harrison County.

For more information about how to participate in Masks 4 WV, contact the United Way of Harrison County by reaching out on Facebook or using the United Way’s 211 line.