CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Are masks coming back? The CDC has updated its mask recommendations once again, and this time, several counties in north central West Virginia are on the list of at-risk places.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 648 new COVID cases and 3 additional deaths on May 27.

On Thursday, 734 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional death were confirmed.

CDC’s mask recommendation map as of May, 27. Counties that are red a recommended to wear masks (Screenshot: CDC)

The DHHR has reported 513,953 (+648) total cases and 6,945 (+3) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,377 (+121) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

The following counties are now on the CDC’s list of counties that are recommended to wear masks:

Harrison County

Lewis County

Upshur County

Fayette County

Raleigh County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Mingo County

Cabell County

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 62-year old male from Mason County, and an 84-year old male from Ohio County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (165), Boone (24), Braxton (5), Brooke (28), Cabell (123), Calhoun (2), Clay (5), Doddridge (7), Fayette (51), Gilmer (3), Grant (15), Greenbrier (50), Hampshire (16), Hancock (38), Hardy (10), Harrison (144), Jackson (11), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (221), Lewis (19), Lincoln (22), Logan (49), Marion (109), Marshall (62), Mason (42), McDowell (16), Mercer (76), Mineral (37), Mingo (32), Monongalia (123), Monroe (20), Morgan (14), Nicholas (30), Ohio (81), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (35), Putnam (74), Raleigh (134), Randolph (40), Ritchie (3), Roane (18), Summers (14), Taylor (24), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (21), Wayne (24), Webster (2), Wetzel (10), Wirt (5), Wood (46), Wyoming (30).

According to the dashboard, 1,131,783 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 978,333 or 54.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 497,155 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.