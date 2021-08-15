Masks required at visitor centers across the Mountain State

FILE – In this July 27, 2021, file photo, a face masks is attached to the arrows of Britain’s Bryony Pitman during the women’s individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

WEST VIRGINIA, (WVNS)– Masks are now required at all New River Gorge National Park and Preserve visitor centers. Due to an increase in positive cases in communities surrounding the parks, masks are required in all visitor centers regardless of visitor’s vaccination status.

Those with the National Park said they are following Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines which require masks in federal buildings.

This includes the Canyon Rim and Thurmond Depot visitor centers in Fayette County, the Grandview Visitor Center in Raleigh County, and the Sandstone Visitor Center in Summers County.