Massage parlors and spas begin reopening process; focus on adhering to safety guidelines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Week six of Governor Jim Justice’s plan to reopen the state started Monday with having massage parlors and spas able to let customers back in.

Tuscan Sun Spa was one of the spas who opened their doors. Owner Cheri Satterfield stated she is overjoyed to now be fully back in business since other services of her spa like nails, hair and the retail store got to open a few weeks ago.

“People had been calling, calling saying when can I have my massage, so we were happy to say this last Saturday was the day,” explained Satterfield.

She also said the spa has placed several precautions to ensure everyone’s safety while visiting their spa, such as employees being required to wear a mask, and disposable face covers.

“Our clients are wearing masks when they’re in the upright position,” mentioned Satterfield. “When they are in the face down, we take that off and that protective pillowcase takes care of that.”

Satterfield also mentioned clients must get their temperatures checked and wash their hands before their service begins. Massage therapists are also wearing gloves for certain parts of the massage as well to help with sanitation.

Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon