May 19 last day to register to vote in June primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Justice’s decision to move the West Virginia Primary Election to June 9 has allowed citizens additional time to register to vote or to update their current voter registration.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, eligible residents have until Tuesday, May 19 to register to vote. He said it is also important for voters to ensure their registration information is accurate. This includes voters who may have moved to a new address.

Registering to vote or checking a current registration can be done online. In the 2020 primary election, registered voters may cast their ballots in-person, either during early voting or on Election Day at a polling location, or by absentee mail-in ballot, according to a press release.

Due to COVID-19, all registered voters may vote by absentee mail-in ballot under the “other medical reason” excuse listed on the absentee ballot request form.

Voters participating in the 2020 primary election for the first time since registering in their county are required by law to include a government document that provides the voter’s name and address with the absentee ballot. If one of the following forms of ID is not provided, the ballot must be made provisional by the county upon receipt and considered by the board of canvassers at time of canvass, the release explains.

Below is a list of the statutory forms of ID:

Current and valid photo ID

Copy of a current utility bill (e.g. electrical bill stub)

Bank statement

Government check copy (e.g. stimulus check from Federal government, tax return, regular gov’t benefits check stub/receipt, etc.)

Paycheck

Any other government document that shows the name and address of the voter

Registered voters who live overseas or are deployed with a branch of the U.S. Military, or who are living with a physical disability that prevents them from going to the polls and marking a paper absentee ballot without assistance, are eligible to vote absentee by mail or using an electronic absentee process, according to the release. For more information about absentee voting options for voters covered under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), click here.

“West Virginia offers registered voters a number of options to cast a ballot and participate in our elections,” Warner said. “Regardless of how a citizen chooses to vote, we want everyone to participate.”

In-person voting will begin on Wednesday, May 27 and will end on Saturday, June 6. Election Day is set for June 9. For more information on the primary election, including polling locations and a directory of county clerks, click here.