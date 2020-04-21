McDonald’s to offer free “Thank You Meals” to health care workers & first responders

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – McDonald’s announced that as a sign of appreciation to those who are committed to public health and safety, it will be offering free “Thank You Meals” to first responders starting on Wednesday.

The release from the company stated that the Thank You Meals will be offered from Wednesday, April 22 until Tuesday May 5 to demonstrate appreciation for first responders’ selfless service.

According to the release, each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge from the drive thru or carry out at participating restaurants. The meals, which are available during breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side order of either a hashbrown or a small order of fries. Each meal will also include a note of appreciation according to the release.

Officials said the meals will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in hopes of bringing a smile to the face of its recipients.

Listed below are the available Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish®. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

“As a local business owner, I know that my community need McDonald’s now more than ever and I’m committed to continuing to serve them,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator John Ebert. “I’m proud to support my neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals.”