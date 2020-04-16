Meadowbrook Mall Chick-fil-A reopens with pull-up service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport will begin bringing service from a favorite fast food restaurant, right to customer’s cars starting on Thursday.

The mall’s Chick-Fil-A location in the food court is offering the community quick, and easy service.

All a person has to do is simply pull up, and order at the tent outside for curbside pick up right outside the mall doors. Customers also have the option of placing an order via the restaurant’s mobile app or a third party such as DoorDash or Uber Eats.

The location will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. every Monday through Saturday, for these services. To learn more about these services, click here to be taken to this location’s Facebook page.