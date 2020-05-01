Med Express continues to offer COVID-19 testing at multiple West Virginia locations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Med Express Urgent Care issued a release on Friday, stating it is still working to meet the needs of communities in West Virginia and is still offering COVID-19 testing at multiple locations across the state.

Med Express originally announced it would begin offering COVID-19 testing at several of its locations in late March. Med Express currently offers COVID-19 testing at 15 locations across the state. This includes three north central West Virginia locations; the Med Express location on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, the location on Randolph Avenue in Elkins and the location on Maple Drive in Morgantown.

All three of these locations, along with many others in the state, will be completing testing from individuals’ vehicles, if needed, to limit exposure. COVID-19 testing is only available to those who meet CDC-based screening criteria, according to the release.

“As one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers with locations across the country, MedExpress was uniquely positioned to serve our patients and communities by increasing access to COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Alex Strachan, Chief Medical Officer for MedExpress. “We continue to adapt our approach throughout this unprecedented situation to best meet the evolving needs of our communities. As such, many of our centers are now offering testing outside of our facility from patients’ vehicles. We’ve also added the option for patients to visit a licensed health care professional virtually from the comfort of their own home.”

A list of all available COVID-19 testing locations with additional information, such as the hours of operation, can be found on the Med Express website.