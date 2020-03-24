MedExpress to begin offering COVID-19 testing at local clinics

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — MedExpress will begin to offer testing for coronavirus for patients who meet CDC criteria for screening.

In a release sent out by the company, they stated that they will be offering the tests at locations in West Virginia, including

The Emily Drive location in Clarksburg

The Randolph Avenue location in Elkins

The Maple Drive location in Morgantown

MedExpress asks that those wishing to be tested for the virus call ahead to ensure they meet CDC testing criteria before visiting the clinic.

For additional information, interested parties may visit the MedExpress COVID-19 testing website.