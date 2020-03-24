MedExpress to begin offering COVID-19 testing at local clinics

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — MedExpress will begin to offer testing for coronavirus for patients who meet CDC criteria for screening.

In a release sent out by the company, they stated that they will be offering the tests at locations in West Virginia, including

  • The Emily Drive location in Clarksburg
  • The Randolph Avenue location in Elkins
  • The Maple Drive location in Morgantown

MedExpress asks that those wishing to be tested for the virus call ahead to ensure they meet CDC testing criteria before visiting the clinic.

For additional information, interested parties may visit the MedExpress COVID-19 testing website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories