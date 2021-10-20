Mercer County Board of Health votes to extend mask mandate

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Health voted to extend the mask mandate for 60 more days, according to county commissioner, Greg Puckett.

By a vote of 3-2, the board was in favor of a public mask mandate, however, the Mercer County Commission will have to vote to officially ratify the decision.

According to state law, the commission now has 30 days to review the mandate made by the Board of Health. They also have the right to remove the mandate by a vote of the Commission, or they can vote to keep the mandate in place for a period longer than 30 days.

The Health Department held a public hearing Monday to allow people to voice their opinions on the mandate. However, no one showed up to the meeting.

The initial mask mandate was made on Sept. 22 and was set to expire Friday, Oct. 22.