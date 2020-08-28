Mingo County Schools stops football practice; Board of Education employee tests positive

Mingo County, WV (WOWK) – Mingo County Schools are stopping football practice at Mingo Central High School after a person identified as a probable case had contact with the team earlier this week.

The Mingo County Health Department says the person was in contact with the team between Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 27 and says stopping practice until they collect more information will be the best way to keep all those involved safe.

The health department also says a Mingo County Board of Education employee is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Several co-workers and members of the Mingo Central High School golf team are quarantining, according to health officials.

Even while the football team takes precautions by stopping practice, the health department says there is a low risk of exposure at Mingo Central High School with the football and golf teams as well as all others at the school.

Mingo County Schools and county health officials say wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing will be a crucial part of having a safe school year.