Mon County Commissioners ask Gov. Justice to order face mask use during WVU student move-out

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Commissioners have sent a letter to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice asking him to issue an executive order requiring people to use face masks or coverings, in public, from May 1 to May 17, during West Virginia University’s student move-out period.

Commissioners have said that they expect upwards of 12,000 students and their families and friends to come into Morgantown, during that time period, to remove their belongings from off-campus housing. Some of those people will be coming from areas with high COVID-19 transmission levels, the letter said.

The letter from the commissioners said that their request was similar to what Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered for the entire state of Pennsylvania.

The Monongalia County Health Department has already issued guidelines for how people should approach the move-out period, which does encourage the use of masks and discusses 14 day quarantines for people coming from states like New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Florida.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin issued a statement lending his support to the commissioners’ request.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“The request from the County Commissioners of Monongalia County to mandate face masks or face coverings during the period from May 1-17, 2020 is a measured approach to protect the entire community as West Virginia University students who live off-campus travel back to collect their belongings over the next several weeks. Monongalia County and West Virginians across the state have done the hard work necessary to prevent mass spread but we are not out of the woods yet. We must remain vigilant in the coming weeks.”