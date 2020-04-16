Mon Health Medical Center implements video monitoring system for COVID-19 unit

Live Now
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One health center is using new technology to help monitor those hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Mon Health Medical Center has implemented a new video monitoring method in the designated COVID-19 unit to protect clinical staff and to provide constant care for patients. According to officials with Mon Health, the unit has been placed away from all other patients to limit the risk of spreading the virus.

Officials with Mon Health explained that consent of video monitoring must be obtained from the patient, caregiver or power of attorney before the facility can begin this method.

“When we started to cohort COVID-19 patients, we soon realized we needed a way to not only monitor patient vital signs from outside the room, but needed to see the patient without having staff enter the room as often,” explained Beth Anderson-Lenkey, Director of 6 North Medicine Unit.

Officials explained that the facility worked with faculty in the IT department to make sure that each patient room on the unit had video monitoring capabilities.

“Luckily, we were able to connect all rooms to monitor each patient providing consent on the unit,” Anderson-Lenkey said. “All of the cameras are synced with monitors in the nurse’s station, allowing clinical staff to view all patients at once.”

Anderson-Lenkey also explained that Coronavirus patients may experience “rapid changes” to their condition, which would require urgent medical attention. Therefore the video capabilities are currently being used to monitor the vital signs of each patient. The video monitoring will also allow for staff to clearly view any signs of distress displayed by patients.

“As always, safety is a top priority for us,” Mark Gilliam, Mon Health Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer stated. “Implementing video monitoring ensures the safety of our patients and staff.”

