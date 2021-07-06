Mon Health now offers COVID vaccine during patient visits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the arrival of the Delta variant in West Virginia, hospitals and clinic locations of the Mon Health System are stressing the importance of receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Mon Health said its mission is to protect the community and make the process to receive the vaccine as easy as possible.

“While you are a patient in our facilities, you have the ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccination prior to being discharged from the ED, outpatient procedures, inpatient stay or before leaving a clinic visit,” said Krystal Atkinson, Chief Nursing Executive at Mon Health System. “Getting your vaccination helps protect you from extended hospitalization if you contract COVID-19, as well as protect others in the community. The vaccine is quick and easy, and we’re here to help.”

All primary care clinics through Mon Health are now available to add the vaccine to their patients’ visits. Vaccine appointments can also be made by calling ahead to schedule. At all Mon Health hospitals, patients will be screened on admission, if appropriate, those patients will be offered the vaccine or asked to schedule one prior to leaving.

“It is your turn to help us keep our community safe. Make an appointment today or ask about a COVID-29 vaccination during your next visit with your healthcare provider,” said Jennifer Carr, Employee Health Coordinator at Mon Health. “Getting vaccinated does not promise that you will not get COVID-19, but it will lessen the length and severity effectively reducing the burden on our healthcare workers ensuring that we are available to care for your when you need it most.”

For more information on the vaccine, click here.