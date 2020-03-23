Mon Health opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites

WESTON, W.Va. – Mon Health is now providing four sites for people to be tested for the coronavirus around North Central West Virginia.

A testing site opened in Weston on Monday morning, at the Marketplace Plaza on Route 33. Testing is available on a pre-screened basis, and is done without having to leave any vehicle.

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital staff explained that they are strictly adhering to the CDC’s recommendation on who should be tested.

“We are utilizing the CDC guidelines on screening criteria, so as that expands, we will expand as well, and the system will need to expand to support that,” said SJMH Assistant CEO, Kevin Stalnaker.

Those who want to know if they qualify, can call (304) 517-1584. Tests should be returned within three to five days time and patients are encouraged to quarantine themselves during that time.

Those tested will be contacted as soon as results are returned.