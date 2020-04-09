Mon Health Primary Care offers continued health service through telecommunication

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County primary care physician’s office continues to stay open, taking care of its patients over the phone.

Mon Health’s primary care office in Fairmont has been using telecommunication services with its patients for more than a week now. Patients are able to call in or visit a web link to continue to receive care without leaving their homes.

Mon Health Primary Medicine Doctor, Judy Bonfili explained that it’s crucial for patients to know that they can still get the complete care that they need.

“People are scared to death and they want to know that they have the ability to talk to their doctor or fill their medicine.”

Mon Health Systems CIO, Mark Gilliam explained that despite the pandemic, people still have everyday health concerns that need attended to.

“Even in spite of COVID and the pandemic and the rush, people still get sick. People still have their normal healthcare to take care of so you just can’t push it to the side,” Gilliam explained. “You still have to care for the patients. This gives the ability, as a healthcare provider and our doctors to still deliver the normal care that they would be for their patients”

Doctors explained that they have received nothing but positive responses from patients using the new system.