Mon Health stops visitations at its facilities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health System will no longer permit visitors in Mon Health facilities, officials announced Sunday.

Mon Health officials issued the following statement about the changes in its visitation policy:

Out of an abundance of caution for our community and Mon Health colleagues, and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Mon Health hospitals, offices, and clinics will remain visitor free for the foreseeable future.

“We know this is very hard on friends and families, but safety is our priority,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “We promise that these steps are being taken in the best interest of everyone’s health and will be lifted as soon as it is deemed safe to do so by leading health agencies.”

There are four areas that are the exception, as they are the most delicate of circumstances. These areas will permit one adult visitor to accompany the patient:

· Labor and delivery

· End of life care (Hospice)

· Patients undergoing surgery or invasive procedures

· Extreme circumstances when exceptions may be required

Visitors to those areas will be screened before entering the facility. Any visitor who does not meet the screening criteria will not be permitted to enter. Mon Health System understands that these restrictions are frustrating, but the safety of everyone is our number one priority.

WVU Medicine made similar changes to its policies on Sunday as well.