Mon Health System and Marion Co. Health Dept. establishing new COVID-19 testing location in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Health System, in collaboration with the Marion County Health Department, Fairmont State University and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, is establishing a new testing location in Fairmont for pre-screened, pre registered patients who suspect they may have COVID-19.

A release from Mon Health on Thursday stated that the new testing location will be at the offices of Drs. Bonfili and Flowers at 1840 Locust Avenue in Fairmont on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 -6 p.m.

In order to pre-screen and pre-register, patients are required to call the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line at (304) 285-3798 and specify that they want to be tested at the Fairmont site, according to the release.

Mon Health officials said that healthcare professionals will ask a series of qualifying questions following the CDC screening requirements. If the patient requires testing, their information will be obtained for pre-registration, according to the release. Officials said that once they are pre-registered, the patient will receive confirmation that he or she is cleared for testing and should proceed tot he nearest drive-through site.

The release stated that patients who have not pre-screened or pre-registered will not be tested in the drive-through process.

“As a longstanding member of the healthcare community, we are committed to keeping healthcare resources local,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “Through expansion of our physician services at the Fairmont Technology Park, our continuation of our longstanding durable medical equipment service in Fairmont and plans to bring a new hospital to the community, we are proud to provide another opportunity for increased healthcare services to our Fairmont neighbors through this drive-through testing site. We have an excellent working relationship with the Marion County Health Department, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, and Fairmont State University, all of whom are instrumental in the establishment of this remote testing opportunity. We thank these dedicated partners and our location owner for allowing us to bring this service to Fairmont.”

The release stated that patients must present a government issued identification card for testing. Additionally, the release detailed that the test process is a simple nose swab, the same process for testing influenza. Results will be available within 10 days and the patient will be called with the results, according to the release. While awaiting results, patients are urged to quarantine at home until results are provided.

“I am very excited to partner with Mon Health System to bring much needed testing to our residents,” said Lloyd R. White, Administrator at the Marion County Health Department. “Working through a partnership with quality healthcare providers, such as Mon Health, allows us to provide the best service to our residents.”

The release stated that any person who is experiencing a fever, respiratory symptoms and a cough, is recommended by the CDC to not go directly to a clinic, urgent care or emergency department unless their symptoms are life-threatening. Instead, they are being asked to call the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line to establish if they need to be tested.