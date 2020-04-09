Mon Health System permitting homemade masks for employees in facilities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hospitals making up the Mon Health System are now allowing employees to wear homemade masks in designated areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital CEO Avah Stalnaker noted, “We can now use homemade masks for employees that are not providing direct patient care. A universal masking policy went into effect on April 7, mandating all employees, visitors and essential service providing vendors to wear a mask in all Mon Health facilities. The system wide policy was developed after the Center for Disease Control released its most recent masking guidelines, recommending the use of face coverings in all public settings.”

Courtesy:

Mon Health System

Homemade masks may be worn over a surgical mask in direct patient care areas, according to Mon Health. Employees working in non-direct patient care areas are to only wear homemade masks to conserve supplies.

Mon Health said community members have donated handsewn face masks to be used at all Mon Health facilities. Melissa Lockwood, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Chief Administration Officer, noted, “It is truly heartwarming to see the tables turn, and our communities come together to take care of employees.”

Mon Health Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer Mark Gilliam mentioned the importance of observing the recent CDC masking recommendations.

“We are following the CDC guidelines to protect our staff, which allows us to provide proper care for the communities served by Mon Health during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that our communities follow these directives as well to prevent further spread of the virus,” said Gilliam.

According to Mon Health, homemade face masks are not to be used in place of personal protective equipment, such as surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Personal protective equipment should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

Anyone interested in donating masks to be used by Mon Health employees should send an email to Mon Health. Click here for more information on other ways to get involved.