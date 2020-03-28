Mon Health team develops ventilator improvements and face shield plans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A multidisciplinary team of experts at Mon Health Medical Center, in Morgantown, have come together to contribute to the community response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Tom McClellan, Anesthesiologist Dr. Paul Gera and Engineers Dr. Justin Chambers and Ephraim Pittore have developed a cost-effective face shield assembled with easily accessible materials, according to a news release from Mon Health.

“Our team was tasked with finding an inexpensive face shield by the National Guard,” explained Dr. Thomas McClellan. “After the masks were built, we created a handout with step-by-step assembly instructions,” McClellan said.

Mon Health team shows off face shield and ventilator developments Courtesy of MHMC

The design was presented to the West Virginia Army National Guard to distribute on as needed basis as the demand for supplies continues to grow. “The feedback we received was excellent,” concluded McClellan.

The face shields can be put together with everyday household materials and office supplies including paper towels, projector sheets, string, scissors, a hole punch and a stapler.

The team has printed ventilator parts to be used in emergency situations. The initial tests were highly successful as the design was implemented with safety and patient care in mind, officials said. The print designs would enable two patients to be served by one ventilator, according to the news release. You can watch an explanation of how the dual ventilator works in the video player at the top of the page.

After hearing about the ventilator project, local businessman, Ashok Aggarwal, purchased three additional 3D printers for the team to use to increase efficiency, enabling them to meet demand and make further improvements, the release said.

“I am beyond proud of our team and all of the work happening behind the scenes,” said David Goldberg, Mon Health System President and CEO. “Whether we are caring for patients on the frontlines at our screening sites or within our hospitals or developing lifesaving equipment, all of our staff is doing their part to safeguard our communities,” Goldberg stated.