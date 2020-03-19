Mon Health to offer drive-through COVID tests in Morgantown starting Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday, Mon Health System will begin offering drive-through testing locations for pre-screened, pre-registered patients who suspect they may have COVID-19, officials said.

Future Mon Health testing sites are being planned, according to a news release. Mon Health Medical Center will offer patients the ability to be tested in their vehicles.

The drive-through service will be available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the SurgiCare South area of the MHMC campus starting on Friday, March 20, the news release said.



To qualify for testing, patients must be pre-screened by calling the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line at 304-285-3798 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. On those screening calls, healthcare professionals will ask a series of qualifying questions that follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening requirements. If it is determined that the patient should be tested, they will then ask for patient information for preregistration. Once pre-registered, the patient will get a confirmation that they are cleared for testing and should go to the drive-through site, officials said. Officials stressed that patients who have not pre-screened or pre-registered will not be tested in the drive-through process.



When arriving at the testing location, patients must present a government issued identification card, Mon Health staff said.

The test process is a simple nose swab, the same as for influenza. Results will be available in about 72 hours and the patient will be called with results. While awaiting results, patients should self-quarantine at home, according to Mon Health.



If you are experiencing fever, respiratory symptoms, and cough, the CDC recommends that you

do not go directly to a clinic, urgent care, or emergency department unless your symptoms are life-threatening. Instead, call the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line at 304-285-3798 to determine if you need to be tested.

On Thursday, Mon Health officials announced that they were suspending all non-essential treatments.