Mon Health using new methods to treat Delta variant patients

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health is taking the next step in the pandemic fight by offering the latest treatments for COVID-19 patients including monoclonal antibody infusions.

The combination of Casirivimab/Imdevimab is currently being used and is effective against the Delta variant in neutralizing the amount of COVID-19 in the patient’s body and helping the immune system fight the virus in an outpatient setting. Ideally, this treatment is given within 10 days of onset of symptoms and can lead to quicker recovery time for the patient the sooner it is given.

Only patients who are reviewed and considered high-risk for severe illness will be considered for the treatment. It is administered as a 20-minute infusion, then the patient is monitored for 60 more minutes after the infusion for any type of reaction.

Mon Health Medical Center Director of Pharmacy Kathy Miller said, “The current monoclonal antibodies prescribed through IV infusion are effective against the Delta variant. Our Infectious Disease prescribers are ensuring that the patients with the highest risk are able to receive the therapy, and we do believe it is keeping patients from requiring hospitalization.”

Patients with a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 with one mild or moderate symptom, who are 65 years and older can qualify for the medication within 10 days of being tested. Patients between 12 and 64 can qualify if they have a condition that meets the criteria. Patients should work with their medical provider to understand options.

“We are seeing our targeted, high-risk patients respond very well to the monoclonal antibody infusions. Monoclonal antibodies reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 disease and further reduce hospitalizations and ER visits provided they are administered early,” said Dr. Archana Vasudevan, Infectious Disease Physician at Mon Health.

Mon Health System also offers on-site COVID-19 testing at each of their hospitals and on-site COVID-19 vaccinations at their hospitals and primary care clinics.

To schedule your COVID-19 vaccine at Mon Health, please visit MonHealth.com/Coronavirus.