Mon Health using phased approach to restore urgent elective medical services

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health System will begin a phased approach to safely resume services to address the current and ongoing medical needs of patients in accordance with national and statewide guidance.

This decision was made in agreement with Gov. Jim Justice’s recent announcement of the state’s initiative to begin lifting restrictions on elective procedures and surgeries, according to a press release. Nearly a month ago, Mon Health System said hospitals delayed elective, non-emergent surgeries to increase capacity for coronavirus patients; however, with the infection curve continuing to flatten, it is ready to move forward.

Patients who had an appointment canceled or postponed over the last month will hear directly from their physicians or a Mon Health team member about rescheduling opportunities, the release states.

“We’ve worked together to manage COVID-19. Now, we need to get back to work keeping our community healthy,” explained David Goldberg, president and CEO at Mon Health System. “Mon Health hospitals are ready with strong safety protocols. Our clinics are ready. Our doctors and nurses are ready. For a medical emergency, our emergency departments are ready, safe, with no lengthy wait times and cleaned to the highest standards to mitigate the spread of germs and infection. There is no reason to put your health at risk by putting off your visit to the doctor or delaying a needed medical procedure.”

Mon Health System explained that hospitals have designed a phased, evidence-based approach to safely provide medical services that are essential to the overall health and well-being of communities.

The first phase includes the restarting of all medically necessary, time-sensitive elective procedures and non-invasive testing, including MRIs, CTs, cardiac testing procedures and mammograms. Specialty and primary care clinics have remained open and will continue to be, according to Mon Health.

Further, Mon Health stated that it is offering telemedicine and in-person provider appointments for patients.

To protect all patients and staff members, detailed plans are outlined in all Mon Health System facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states. These steps include:

All staff members are screened at the beginning of their work shifts.

All staff members and patients are directed to wear face masks.

Providers and clinical staff will always wear surgical or N95 face masks as appropriate. Enough resources of personal protective equipment are available to all staff members and are worn based on CDC protocols of patient care.

All patients scheduled for surgical or invasive medical procedures will be screened for COVID-19 and tested as criteria directs.

In addition to screening and protective equipment protocol, Mon Health System said it is taking several measures to ensure both facility and environmental safety:

Current no-visitation policy will remain in place. Exceptions will be made for special circumstances as determined by nursing leadership and administration.

Infection prevention control best practices, including the thorough cleaning and sterilization efforts in between every patient visit in waiting areas, patient rooms, operating rooms and other patient-occupied spaces, will continue.

Water fountains have been turned off, food is pre-packaged and public spaces, such as waiting areas and patient areas, have been carefully configured to promote social distancing.

Masks and other personal protective equipment will be worn by all staff members and patients for the duration of the visit/procedure to ensure safety.

For more information on Mon Health System’s phased approach to resume services, click here.