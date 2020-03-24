Monongahela National Forest closes campgrounds until further notice

ELKINS, W.Va. – Officials with the Monongahela National Forest announced that all developed campgrounds will be closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

The release that was sent explained that the situation could change, but the board for the forest is doing everything within their power to keep people safe.

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19. These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing,”

Campgrounds closed on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District:

Bear Heaven Campground

Horseshoe Recreation Area Campground

Stuart Recreation Area Campground

Big Bend Campground

Gatewood Group Campground

Jess Judy Campground

Red Creek Campground

Seneca Shadows Campground

Spruce Knob Lake Campground

Campgrounds closed on the Greenbrier Ranger District:

Island Campground

Laurel Fork Campground

Campgrounds closed on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District:

Day Run Campground

Pocahontas Campground

Tea Creek Campground

Williams River Campsites

Blue Bend Campground

Blue Meadow Group Campground

Lake Sherwood Campground

Campgrounds closed on the Gauley District:

Big Rock Campground

Bishop Knob Campground

Cranberry Campground

Cranberry River Camp Sites

Summit Lake Campground

Williams River Camp Sites

The release explained that the Monongahela National Forest will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations as well as its reservation policies through its official website, which one can find by clicking here.

Reservation holders will be notified via email if there are changes affecting their reservation.

Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.

Notifications to renters who reserved sites using the recreation website will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed. Officials are urging renters to monitor the Forest’s website for additional information as this situation evolves, which can be done by clicking here.