Monongahela National Forest closes campgrounds until further notice

ELKINS, W.Va. – Officials with the Monongahela National Forest announced that all developed campgrounds will be closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.
The release that was sent explained that the situation could change, but the board for the forest is doing everything within their power to keep people safe.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19. These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing,”
Campgrounds closed on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District:
- Bear Heaven Campground
- Horseshoe Recreation Area Campground
- Stuart Recreation Area Campground
- Big Bend Campground
- Gatewood Group Campground
- Jess Judy Campground
- Red Creek Campground
- Seneca Shadows Campground
- Spruce Knob Lake Campground
Campgrounds closed on the Greenbrier Ranger District:
- Island Campground
- Laurel Fork Campground
Campgrounds closed on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District:
- Day Run Campground
- Pocahontas Campground
- Tea Creek Campground
- Williams River Campsites
- Blue Bend Campground
- Blue Meadow Group Campground
- Lake Sherwood Campground
Campgrounds closed on the Gauley District:
- Big Rock Campground
- Bishop Knob Campground
- Cranberry Campground
- Cranberry River Camp Sites
- Summit Lake Campground
- Williams River Camp Sites
The release explained that the Monongahela National Forest will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations as well as its reservation policies through its official website, which one can find by clicking here.
Reservation holders will be notified via email if there are changes affecting their reservation.
Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.
Notifications to renters who reserved sites using the recreation website will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed. Officials are urging renters to monitor the Forest’s website for additional information as this situation evolves, which can be done by clicking here.