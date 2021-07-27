Monongahela Valley Association continues to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monongahela Valley Association is continuing its effort to vaccinate the community.

Monongahela Valley Association Health Centers

The health center held a walk-in clinic at the Fairmont location on Tuesday. People were able to receive the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The health center has been hosting several events to give out shots, like a homeless vaccine clinic and a pediatric vaccine clinic. They offer all three types of vaccines on different days for people to be able to get the one they want.

The walk-in clinics are a tool MVA is using to make sure they don’t waste any vaccines that were thawed out or opened during preregistered vaccine appointments.

“When a vaccine vial is open its only good for so many hours depending on which brand it is,” Susan Konya, MVA director of nursing said. “We’ve been lucky enough here to give Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. So, we try to manage that effectively so that we get it out to the community, get the shot in the arm without wasting any vaccines.”

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Officials at MVA said they have seen the number of people coming in to get vaccines drop.

“Some people, patients do not want the vaccine for a variety of reasons,” Konya said. “Sometimes they’ve had misinformation. I would encourage everyone to seek out one source and the CDC is excellent for that because there’s so much information that’s out on the market that’s incorrect.”

“I would recommend looking at one source, mostly through the CDC, and speaking with your physician to see if the shot is recommended for you or if you should get Pfizer or Moderna,” Andrew Hemline, MVA clinical quality manager said. “Don’t think about yourself. Think about your community, think about your elderly. As I was in a nursing home when it started to outbreak. It is not pretty to watch someone go through it and possibly pass away.”

MVA doesn’t have any future walk-in clinics planned yet, but people can still register and make an appointment to get a vaccine with them.