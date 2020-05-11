Monongahela Valley Association Health Center in Fairmont receives $250,000 grant to go towards expansion of COVID testing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monongahela Valley Association (MVA) Health Center in Fairmont received a $250,000 grant that will be utilized towards administrating and expanding the capacity of coronavirus testing.

The mission of MVA Health Center is to provide health care services to people with limited or no health insurance cover.

The MVA administration thought with the worldwide pandemic, the best use of the grant funding should go directly towards increasing the testing and monitoring of COVID-19 in the community.

CEO of MVA Health Center in Fairmont, Nancy Vandergrift emphasized that right now, it is essential that the center provides patients with a safe place to access their health care, and as many resources to help fight the coronavirus as possible.

“It’s important that we provide services to to the community and this is definitely with this pandemic, something that we consider to be our obligation and our mission to assist and treat the patients who are susceptible to the virus,” Vandergrift explained. ​

The funds will go into making alterations to their facility, so patients and staff can practice social distancing. They will also use the money for purchasing supplies and protective equipment, such as gloves and PPE masks. ​

MVA is currently providing COVID-19 testing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-4 p.m.