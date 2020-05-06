Monongalia Co. Homeless Task Force aims to find housing for 25 Motel 6 residents

MORGANTOWN, W.V.a – Over the past few weeks, the Monongalia County Homeless/Unsheltered Task Force has been housing more than two dozen people at Motel 6, but that will come to an end on Friday, May 8.

That is according to the Executive Director of Milan Puskar Health Right, Laura Jones, who said the next step is trying to find housing for as many of the 25 remaining residents as possible. Jones said it is a collaborative effort with Health Right, the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, Bartlett Housing Solutions and Friendship House, and that trying to find housing is not easy.

“The difficulty is that each type of housing has a different funding stream and different requirements, so we have to figure out who meets what funding stream requirements in order to get them into housing,” Jones said.

The options they have are to move some people to an emergency COVID-19 shelter established at Bartlett Housing Solutions, put them in a supported housing program, transitional housing or find a long-term housing solution, Jones said.

The most viable option, Jones said, is the quarantine shelter at Bartlett House.

“Right now they can stay at the shelter as long as it’s open. They’re still in quarantine, so they’re bringing people in downstairs after it’s confirmed that they don’t have symptoms, then they move upstairs once it’s confirmed they don’t have symptoms. They can stay there as long as is necessary, at this point. The shelter is still operating 24/7, and we’re not sure when that’ll change, but for right now, they will have space there ongoing.” Laura Jones, Executive Director of Milan Puskar Health Right

Jones said the task at hand, of finding housing for as many people as possible, will be ongoing well beyond the Friday move-out date. However, she said that the task force is made up of nonprofits that are used to working together on a daily basis, in order to help those in need in the community.

She described the feeling of helping these individuals find housing as “incredibly awesome” and said the team has done an amazing job thus far and won’t be satisfied calling it quits just yet.

“This is not a new task for us. We’ve just been doing it on a larger scale in a shorter period of time,” Jones said. “It is somewhat unprecedented to have a motel available, and we have to thank the Motel 6 for being willing to do this for our folks, so they can actually stay safe and have access to running water and all the things that we need during this COVID crisis.”