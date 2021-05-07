Monongalia County Fair canceled for 2nd straight year due to coronavirus pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Fair will not be held for a second straight year.

The fair’s volunteer board and officers decided to cancel the fair out of concern for the “safety and wellbeing” of attendees, according to a letter posted on the fair’s website.

The letter, from Monongalia County Fair Board President Amee Blake, cited the guidelines in place for large gatherings at fairs and festivals being extensive, making it difficult to follow safety measures.

The letter looks forward to resuming the fair in 2022.

The 2021 fair had been scheduled for Aug. 9–14.

