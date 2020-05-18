Monongalia County Health Department announces COVID-19 testing sites for vulnerable populations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department announced on Monday, that in accordance with Governor Jim Justice’s order to provide free COVID-19 testing to vulnerable populations in certain counties, it will partner with the West Virginia National Guard to test individuals on Friday and Saturday.

A release from the health department stated that testing will take place from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday at the Big Lots parking lot in Westover, and from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum parking lot. Both sites will have bus transportation available, according to the release.

“This testing will be provided to people even if they don’t have symptoms,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “They also won’t need a physician’s order or health insurance.”

The release stated that testing will accommodate pedestrians as well as individuals in their vehicles. The tests will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis, according to health officials.

“While any resident of Monongalia County is eligible to get the testing, it is geared toward vulnerable populations, including minorities, those with special needs and individuals without primary health care providers,” Dr. Smith said.

The release stated that in order to help notify individuals of their test results, health officials are requiring all patients to provide their name, date of birth and a telephone number where test results may be reported. Officials said that the MCHD staff will be in contact with everyone who tests, letting them know if their results are positive or negative.

“In an effort to stop the spread of this viral disease which may cause illness, hospitalization or even death, people who test positive will be asked about anyone in their family and social circle, which is called ‘contact tracing,’” Dr. Smith said. “This will allow our staff members to find other individuals who also might have been infected with COVID-19.”

Health officials said that it is strongly encouraged that anyone who arrives for testing at either of the sites wear a mask or face covering. The release stated that those conducting the testing will be wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing will be observed.

“The safety of persons being tested and staff doing the specimen collecting is of the utmost importance,” Dr. Smith said.

The release stated that once individuals are tested, they will be asked to go home and remain they until they learn of their results. This is the standard protocol asked of any person who received a COVID-19 test, according to the release.

Health officials said that waring masks in public and maintaining a social distance of at lease six feet is also recommended for everyone, including those who receive tests for those times that they are out in public.

The release also included the following points for those who are interested in testing: