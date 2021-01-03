Monongalia County Health Department fills all slots to vaccine elderly

MCHD’s main building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Vaccinating the elderly is a top priority of the COVID-19 rollout plan for the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) and it plans to do just that for those 80 years or older.

MCHD will be providing 100 doses of vaccine to individuals 80 and over from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 at the West Virginia Army National Guard Readiness Center in Morgantown. All appointments have been filled for Monday’s vaccine clinic, but MCHD says it will alert the public via social media, media outlets and its website of the next time vaccines are available.

Monday’s event is the first of several similar events that will all be critical in helping the public combat the coronavirus.

According to MCHD, something important for individuals hoping to be vaccinated to keep in mind is that they cannot have any kind of vaccine two weeks prior to receiving the COVID vaccine. That includes influenza, shingles, pneumonia, or any other type of vaccine.

“We don’t want people to come out for the vaccine and then have to be turned away because they have had another vaccine recently,” MaryWade Burnside, MCHD’s public information officer, said in an email.

Another important thing to note is that everyone getting vaccinated needs to wear a mask, bring an ID and any health insurance information they have, Burnside said.

“The vaccines are free and no one will be turned away if they don’t have health insurance,” Burnside said. “However, MCHD would like to recoup the cost of the administration of the vaccine.”

You can visit MCHD’s “COVID-19 Vaccine Information” page to learn more about the county’s rollout plan.