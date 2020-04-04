Monongalia County Health Department restricts liquor sales to state residents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Monongalia County Health Department has issued an order preventing the sale of spirits and hard liquor to non-West Virginia residents until further notice.

The order officially took effect at noon on April 4.

In a press release, the health department cited Pennsylvania, whose governor closed liquor stores last month, because of its proximity to Monongalia County and north central West Virginia and its higher rate of coronavirus infection.

The health department is requiring observance of the following conditions, which all liquor stores, retail outlets or other merchants with specifically designated sections of stores involved in the sale of spirits or hard liquors must abide by:

Having only essential employees during working hours

Maintaining a distance of six feet between customers and staff at all times, using floor markings or tape at cash registers or other places where individuals congregate

Limiting individuals to no more than 10 people, including staff and clientele during store hours or when open for business

Providing adequate handwashing stations, especially at places where paper or other items are exchanged between staff and clientele

Frequently wipe down surfaces with 10% bleach solution or similar CDC-approved cleaner anywhere any individual’s hands may reach, including telephones, keyboards, light switches, doorknobs, handrails, etc.

Placing an employee outside the premises where spirits and hard liquors are sold to insure that only those citizens with a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state identification card be allowed to enter, shop and purchase alcohol

Purchases are limited to three alcohol items each business day

Any other common-sense measures that will limit the spread of communicable diseases

Failure to adhere to these orders may result in the closure of a business, according to the release.