Monongalia County nail salon stays open until end of day, to meet the needs of customers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that all nail salons, barbershops and hair salons are to shut down starting Friday amid concerns of spreading the Coronavirus. However, one local salon wanted to make sure that its clients were taken care of before shutting their doors.

Nail CEO in Morgantown is staying open until Midnight, to allow customers to get services for the last time at a minimum of two weeks.

“We’re staying open until midnight and offering full services before we have to shutdown.”

Nail CEO offers services like full acrylic nail sets, manicures, pedicures and polish changes.

To check out more about services and other information about the business, click here.